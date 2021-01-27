Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proposed changes to NBFI regulatory framework to enhance sector stability: Fitch Ratings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:41 IST
Proposed changes to NBFI regulatory framework to enhance sector stability: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the proposed changes to the regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) are likely to enhance sector's stability and improve its funding environment.

''We believe that the reforms would preserve NBFIs' niche business models and could improve the funding environment for some entities by strengthening investor confidence in the sector,'' it said.

The proposed changes to India's regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) unveiled in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) discussion paper on January 22 are likely to enhance the sector's stability, it added.

For the sector as a whole, the proposed measures should ''strengthen governance and risk management, although we do not view these areas as major credit weaknesses for Fitch-rated Indian NBFIs'', the rating agency said. ''The longer-term impact of such reform would also depend on its implementation, and robust regulatory and market scrutiny will be key in holding entities to higher standards,'' it noted. Larger entities face enhanced disclosure requirements, and tighter risk and capital management requirements, which would likely be credit positive, Fitch said, adding that the scale-based regulations reflect calls for closer supervision of large NBFIs that have grown more systemically significant.

''We view proposals to appoint auditors by rotation as well as requirements to disclose information such as the incidence of covenant breaches and asset quality divergence as credit positive,'' the agency explained. ''Unlike banks, many NBFIs have appointed the same auditors for many years. In addition, lending to directors and senior employees would be restricted, reducing governance risks,'' Fitch added. Fitch said the proposed changes in NBFI regulatory framework would not significantly affect business models, but some lending activities could be curtailed by the suggested changes, especially in real estate. The RBI is looking to restrain lending to early-stage development projects that have not yet received regulatory approval, and has proposed added internal controls for lending against land acquisition, the agency said, adding that some entities have built up exposures to these risky areas in recent years, which have become a point of vulnerability for the sector. The suggested new rules could curb a further run-up in such exposures in the longer term, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...

My 1st job was cleaning laboratory glassware in mother’s lab: US VP Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that her first job was to clean pipettes in her mothers laboratory, as she visited the National Health Institute headquarters for the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan ...

Guterres calls for ‘renewed approach to multilateralism’, through new peacebuilding appeal

An approach that goes beyond crisis response and boosts long-term investments in prevention and peacebuilding, hand-in-hand with our efforts to deliver the Sustainable Developments Goals SDGs, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the High...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021