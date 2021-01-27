Thirumala Launches 'White Gold' 100% Thick & Creamy Buffalo Milk and Curd

Left Menu
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaNewsVoirLeading Dairy brand Thirumala has launched its new premium offering, Thirumala White Gold Pure Buffalo milk curd. Thirumala White Gold milk has 6 FAT and 9 SNF the curd has 5 FAT 10 SNF.Thirumala White Gold aims to reach out to discerning consumers who are looking for a thick creamy buffalo Milk Curd.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Leading Dairy brand Thirumala has launched its new premium offering, Thirumala White GoldPure Buffalo milk & curd. Thirumala White Gold is made with 100% pure buffalo milk which gives a thick, creamy milk & curd naturally rich in protein, vitamins & minerals.

Thirumala White Gold Buffalo milk 500 ml is priced at Rs. 35 and White Gold Buffalo Curd is priced at Rs. 15 for 190g pouch and Rs. 40 for 500g pouch. Thirumala White Gold milk has 6% FAT and 9% SNF & the curd has 5% FAT & 10% SNF.

Thirumala White Gold aims to reach out to discerning consumers who are looking for a thick & creamy buffalo Milk & Curd. Thirumala is known for its quality and purity of products and the same promise is now delivered through Thirumala White Gold - Buffalo Milk & Curd About ThirumalaThirumala Milk Products Private Limited is a leading dairy company in South India established in the year 1996. Since then, Thirumala has been maintaining its position as a fastest growing brand with presence in major states of India such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Today, Thirumala produces dairy products across its state-of-the-art manufacturing plants spread across southern states of India.

