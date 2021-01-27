Left Menu

Post violence, Lal Quila metro station closed, entry to Jama Masjid station restricted

Normal services are there at all other stations, a senior DMRC official said.Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.Delhi Metro also took to social media to inform commuters.First it tweeted in the morning that Entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed.

Updated: 27-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:32 IST
A day after violence broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, Delhi Metro authorities on Wednesday shut the Lal Quila station and restricted entry to the Jama Masjid station amid heavy security deployment at the Red Fort.

A large number of metro stations in central, north and west Delhi areas, including Lal Quila, ITO, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, were shut on Tuesday soon after the tractor parade had taken a violent turn.

''Services at Delhi Metro stations, which were closed yesterday, had resumed late night. Lal Quila station has been closed again and entry to Jama Masjid station is restricted as of now. Normal services are there at all other stations,'' a senior DMRC official said.

Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence.

Delhi Metro also took to social media to inform commuters.

First it tweeted in the morning that ''Entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Exit is permitted at this station.

All other stations are open. Normal services on all lines''.

Later in another tweet, it updated that ''Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed''.

Average waiting time at Saket metro station on Yellow Line was 35 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly, the DMRC had informed in another tweet.

However, in a successive tweet, it said: ''Peak Hour Update The average waiting time for Saket has normalised''.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including NOIDA – Greater NOIDA).

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

