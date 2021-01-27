Medimix celebrates the winning of Femina Power Brands 2020

Mumbai, 27th Jan2021: India’s leading Ayurvedic personal care brand Medimix under Cholayil Private Limited has been awarded as one of the ‘Femina Power Brands 2020' by Femina India that recognizes brands' efforts of advancing towards a gender-neutral world. Medimix has always been a women centric brand, understanding their needs and creating the quality products that are most relevant for them. It’s a matter of great significance that Ayurveda is gaining a much deserved popularity in the recent past. Today’s youth is highly exposed and brands will not be able to hide anything. Therefore the safe and natural products are need of the hour across the categories. Medimix has been able to strike a chord amongst the women with the cosmopolitan mind-set by offering great quality products made from natural ingredients and safe on the skin. Medimix is an iconic brand and has recently celebrated 50th anniversary of its existence. Lot of things has changed in last 50 years but Medimix has always kept the quality of the products as their top priority and consistency of quality has always won the trust of its consumers. Medimix products are made of quality ingredients and they have superior efficacy for skin benefits. The brand is positioned as ‘Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’ which is apt given its strong credentials and quality of its products. Medimix has forayed into several new categories which are relevant for today’s modern and progressive women like Face Wash, Body Wash, Shampoo & Conditioners etc. This award is a true validation of brand’s constant evolution from a traditional ayurvedic brand to a modern ayurvedic science based brand. Recently brand has celebrated 50 years of its existence and committed to produce great quality products for many years to come. This award exemplifies not only the choice of today’s growing modern and cosmopolitan mindset but also represents the effort towards advancing a gender-neutral world. In a world where women’s empowerment and equality are at the forefront of many conversations . Brands are creating a dynamic revolution by having women as the protagonist and evolving their relationship. Brands are competing to create an impact with their messaging. On winning, Mr. Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Pvt. Ltd said, ‘It is a proud moment for us that Medimix has been chosen by Femina as a power brand of 2020. The pride grows manifold on receiving the award immediately after completing 50 years. Medimix has always been a brand which focuses on its quality and this award is one of the biggest testimonies that the brand has created a strong connect with today’s modern and aspiring women. We are a constantly evolving brand focusing on modern Ayurveda combining the age old proven heritage with modern science to connect with today’s youth by offering the products that they really need.’ On winning, Mr. Ashish Ohlyan, Head of Marketing, Cholayil Pvt Ltd said, ‘Femina Power Brand is a truly power award and we are proud to receive the same. For the last 50 years our endeavor is always to make products that are highly safe and our consumers feel proud to use them. Today’s young and aspiring women like the brands that are authentic not only in their communication but providing authentic products made of superior quality. This award shows that we have been successful in our endeavors to be relevant amongst our consumers and preferred choice of personal care products’ PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)