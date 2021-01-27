Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:41 IST
Bids invited to upgrade Ernakulam railway station
Ernakulam railway station, one of the busiest in Kerala, will be redeveloped by Rail Land Development Authority(RLDA), which has invited bids from private players.

RLDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, has invited online bids for shortlisting of developers in connection with the redevelopment of Ernakulum JunctionRailway Station.

The station will be developed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer (DBFOT) model, a statement issued by the RLDA said here on Wednesday.

The project cost is estimated to be Rs 229 crores.

The station redevelopment component is scheduled for completion in three years, it said.

Spanning across 48 acres, Ernakulam Junction Railway Station, consisting of six platforms and two terminal buildings (the Main entry and the Eastern entry), is accessible via public transport with the KSRTC bus terminus in the north and Manorama and Valanjambalam junctions in the southern end.

The objective of redevelopment is to provide world-class amenities such as departure passenger entry hall, arrival passenger exit hall, baggage security check-in area, an information centre etc to commuters, the statement said.

The project involves two components- station component or mandatory component, and the commercial component.

RLDA said it conducted the online pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment of Ernakulam Railway Station on January 25 and over 15 participants including Kalpataru Group, AnchorageInfrastructure, Adani Group, and GMR Group attended it.

The Ernakulam railway station is strategically located near the bus terminus and well-connected through public transportation with Kochi.

''Ernakulam South Metro Station has also come up near the Railway Station.

The redevelopment of the station will give a fillip to real estate and retail spaces in the vicinity and spur the regional transformation,'' said Ved Prakash Dudeja, ViceChairman of RLDA.

The redeveloped station will be endowed with state-of-the-art amenities such as two connecting concourses to both terminals, sufficient in-house retail, food & beverages, and amenities for the old and physically-challenged passengers.

The Concessionaire will be mandated to undertake the up-gradation and redevelopment of the Ernakulam Junction Railway Station and development of the surrounding railway land and air space for commercial monetization and revenue generation, followed by operation and maintenance of Railway Station etc.

The developer will be required to carry out a comprehensive mobility plan within project land after field study to ensure free and un-obstructive movement of various modes of transport and pedestrians.

The concession period is 60 years.

RLDA noted that it is currently working on 62 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 61 stations.

The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India.

In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Puducherry, Ernakulam, etc for redevelopment.

