Concentrix Announces Plans to Support Free COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Employees in India

Concentrix reinforces its commitment to the health and wellbeing of staff with its latest effort to protect employees across India Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire IndiaConcentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced its plans to reimburse the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations to all Indian employees not covered under the country's immunization program, as well as those in states where the vaccine is not provided free of charge.

In addition to offering the vaccine as a free, optional benefit to staff, Concentrix is determined to support inoculating its employees as quickly as possible, depending on supplies and evolving circumstances. The company is committed to completing this process safely and methodically and is working closely with local officials in different states across India to ensure its staff remains prioritized.

As the complexities of vaccine management continue to be a major public health driver, Concentrix will also assist its staff through internal awareness campaigns, educating them on mass vaccination efforts by local health authorities and the Indian Government.

"I'd like to extend my sincere gratitude to all our staff members for their effort and dedication to taking care of our clients and business during these challenging times," said Deepak Wadhawan, Concentrix' Global Vice President, India. "As an organization, we have always been fanatical about our staff and clients. As a responsible corporate entity, we recognize the enormous responsibility we have to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and ensure smooth business continuity for our clients. Concentrix is proud to contribute to this vaccination drive and help protect our communities together with the government." Since the pandemic began, Concentrix India has taken extensive preventive measures to keep its employees safe and healthy, including the launch of coronavirus insurance to cover the cost of treatments; a virtual medical-assistance program for employees and their families that offers 24/7 online consultations with doctors and specialists; regular COVID-19 news, updates, and resources; and more. It will continue monitoring the latest developments in global vaccination news and look for new and innovative ways to protect its employees.

