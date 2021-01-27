VMLY&R India, Reseau kick-off 'Meet the Makers' for bright entrepreneurs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global brand and customer experience agency VMLY&R, and Startup Reseau, a start-up ecosystem facilitator, announced the launch of a virtual 30-day Bootcamp program for emerging tech startups working in MediaTech. The bootcamp, titled Meet the Makers, will provide high-potential, emerging tech startups with insights and resources from VMLY&R's senior leadership, including access to VMLY&R's suite of tools, the agency's global operation, and eventually, partners, clients and Fortune 500 companies. For start-ups, it's the opportunity of a lifetime. For the agency, it's a chance to innovate with some of the freshest minds in India building solutions to change the future.

To kick things off, Meet the Makers is looking for start-ups who have innovated in the AdTech, MarTech, AR/VR/MR, Immersive Technologies, Gaming, Data Aggregation or Content and Publishing domains. Start-ups who fit the bill are then selected for 30 days of hands-on mentorship by industry experts, offering a chance at a network of Fortune 500 clients, partners, and mentors. The selected entrepreneurs will be mentored by VMLY&R's experts in product innovation, UI/UX, brand + technology convergence and much more. They will also get to collaborate with a global media agency, impressive peers and become part of an alumni network over a period of time.

Commenting on the launch of Meet the Makers, Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R India said, "The pandemic has required businesses to be nimble in their plans and purpose, and the mantra 'innovate or die' has never been more relevant. The crisis highlights how important it is to match digital capabilities and products with agility and seamless integration, with an equal focus placed on continuity, scale, and scope. Meet the Makers is an effort to help startups realize their potential, grow and stabilize, which simultaneously helping create connected brands that live in their consumers lives through innovative solutions. We're thrilled to be facilitating this connection and look forward to more seasons to come." "We are pleased to partner with VMLY&R to co-create a 30-Day bootcamp program for emerging tech startups in the MediaTech domain. The objective of this MediaTech Bootcamp is to help high-potential mediatech startups with insights and resources from a "creative capital" perspective, and access to an industry network of Fortune 500 clients and partners of VMLY&R. Selected entrepreneurs will learn about product innovation, UI/UX, Digital and mobile marketing, brand + technology convergence and more. We believe that the practitioners insights will enable the selected entrepreneurs in creating massive new opportunities in a growing market," said Sweta Tiwari, Co-founder and COO, Startup Reseau.

