I-T refunds worth Rs 1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.81 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal year. Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 62,231 crore have been issued to over 1.71 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.19 lakh crore have been issued in 2.12 lakh cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 25th January 2021," the department tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

