PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:39 IST
8 dead in car-truck collision in Rajasthan

Eight people, including three children, died and four were injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Tonk district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The passengers, residents of Jirapur in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, were returning home after visiting the Khatushyam temple in Sikar district, an officer said.

The accident occurred on national highway-12 around 2.15 am when the SUV was hit by a tractor-trailer from behind, Tonk Sadar police station incharge Dashrath Singh said.

Eight people died on the spot, while four others were injured and admitted to a hospital, which referred them to Jaipur, Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident and wished speedy recovery to those injured. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his predecessor Vasundhara Raje, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also expressed condolences.

The deceased were identified as Akshat Soni (7), Akshita Soni (8), Nayan Soni (15), Radheshyam Soni (48), Rambabu Soni (37), Lalit Soni (24), Mamta Soni (28) and Babli Soni (28). PTI AG MASHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

