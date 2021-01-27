Left Menu

date 2021-01-27

China gives 22 million COVID vaccinations ahead of Lunar New Year

China has given more than 22 million COVID vaccinations as it carries out a drive ahead of next months Lunar New Year holiday, health authorities said Wednesday. About 1.6 million doses had been given over several months before the campaign began.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has given more than 22 million COVID vaccinations as it carries out a drive ahead of next month's Lunar New Year holiday, health authorities said Wednesday. The effort, which began six weeks ago, targets key groups such as medical and transport workers. Authorities are strongly discouraging people from travelling during the Lunar New Year holiday, a time when Chinese traditionally return to their hometowns for family gatherings. About 1.6 million doses had been given over several months before the campaign began. Zeng Yixin, vice chairman of the National Health Commission, said 22.76 million doses had been administered as of Tuesday. It's not clear how many people that represents since the vaccine is given in two doses, and some may have received their second shot. China, which largely stopped the spread of the virus last spring, has seen fresh outbreaks this winter in four northern provinces. About 1,800 new cases have been reported since mid-December, including two deaths.

