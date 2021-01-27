Left Menu

NDMC released Rs 516 cr for salaries of employees, pensioners: North Delhi Mayor

Pension of some of the retired employees for July amounting to Rs 55.15 crore has been released, the mayor said.Prakash urged all employees to end their strike and return to work. He said that the corporation is aware of all the problems of the employees and work has been started to resolve all the problems at the earliest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:09 IST
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday announced in the meeting of the NDMC House that the civic body has released Rs 516.67 crore for paying pending salaries of several employees and pensioners.

The move comes amid an ongoing strike by scores of civic employees of the three corporations demanding their due salaries.

''North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash today (Wednesday) announced in the meeting of the NDMC House that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has released Rs 516.67 crore for paying pending salaries of several employees and pensioners,'' the mayor's office said in a statement.

He said that the corporation is making every effort to pay salaries to employees on time with its resources. Prakash said that the salaries of the sanitary workers for the months of October, November and December, amounting to Rs 228 crore; salaries of D category (other) employees month of September, amounting to Rs 43 crore; salaries of paramedical staff for the month of October-December (Rs 8.07 crore), have been released.

Salaries of C group (others) employees for the month of September, amounting to Rs 18.23 crore; salaries of nurses for the month of October-December, amounting to Rs 24.69 crore, salaries of teachers for August and September amounting to Rs 120.46 crore; salaries of B category (others) employees of September (Rs 8.64 crore); salaries of resident doctors for November (Rs 6.18 crore), has also been released, he said. Pension of some of the retired employees for July amounting to Rs 55.15 crore has been released, the mayor said.

Prakash urged all employees to end their strike and return to work. He said that the corporation is aware of all the problems of the employees and work has been started to resolve all the problems at the earliest. He reiterated his allegation that the Delhi government is ''trying to make corporations financially unstable by restricting its due funds''.

