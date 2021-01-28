Left Menu

White House monitoring situation involving GameStop, other firms

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:07 IST
White House monitoring situation involving GameStop, other firms

The White House and Treasury Department are monitoring the situation involving GameStop and other companies that have seen sharp gains on the stock market, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. Shares of both GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings more than doubled on Wednesday, forcing hedge funds to take heavy losses and sparking calls for scrutiny of anonymous stock market trading posts on social media.

Psaki said the U.S. stock market was not the only measure of the health of the economy, and President Joe Biden was continuing to press for approval of a $1.9 trillion economy recovery package to aid working- and middle-class families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Czech vaccine drive in chaos as ministry recommends first-dose halt

The Czech Republics coronavirus vaccination drive was in chaos on Wednesday after the Health Ministry called for a two-week halt to new vaccinations amid a supply shortage, only to be rebuked by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the health mi...

Biden pauses oil and gas leases, cuts subsidies in 'bold' climate steps

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a raft of executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon to th...

Moscow police arrest brother of opposition leader Navalny

Moscow police launched a series of raids Wednesday on apartments and offices of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys family and associates, arresting his brother. The searched locations included Navalnys apartment, where police ...

UniCredit selects Orcel as Monte dei Paschi searches for saviour

UniCredits board unanimously designated Andrea Orcel as the banks new chief executive on Wednesday, paving the way for his appointment in April while leaving the fate of Italian rival Monte dei Paschi MPS in limbo.Italys Treasury has been s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021