White House monitoring situation involving GameStop, other firms

White House monitoring situation involving GameStop, other firmsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:07 IST
The White House and Treasury Department are monitoring the situation involving GameStop and other companies that have seen sharp gains on the stock market, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. Shares of both GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings more than doubled on Wednesday, forcing hedge funds to take heavy losses and sparking calls for scrutiny of anonymous stock market trading posts on social media.
Psaki said the U.S. stock market was not the only measure of the health of the economy, and President Joe Biden was continuing to press for approval of a $1.9 trillion economy recovery package to aid working- and middle-class families.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Treasury Department
- Jen Psaki
- White House
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
ALSO READ
EU welcomes a "friend" in the White House, much to do together
WIDER IMAGE-Trump sought the world's attention and got it. Now the White House reality show ends
U.S. Treasury Department issues license authorizing transactions involving Yemen's Houthi movement
Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive
Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive