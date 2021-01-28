India's FDI inflows grew by 81 pc in Nov 2020 to USD 10.15 billion

Left Menu

India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) saw a significant jump in November 2020. FDI data released by the Commerce Ministry shows that total FDI in the month of November 2020 grew by a whopping 81 per cent to USD 10.15 billion against USD 5.6 billion in November 2019. FDI equity has also jumped to USD 8.5 billion as against USD 2.8 billion in November 2019, registering a growth of 70 per cent.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) saw a significant jump in November 2020. FDI data released by the Commerce Ministry shows that total FDI in the month of November 2020 grew by a whopping 81 per cent to USD 10.15 billion against USD 5.6 billion in November 2019. FDI equity has also jumped to USD 8.5 billion as against USD 2.8 billion in November 2019, registering a growth of 70 per cent. India has attracted total FDI inflow of USD 58.37 billion during April to November 2020. It is the highest ever for the first eight months of a financial year (F.Y.) and 22 per cent higher as compared to the first eight months of 2019-20 (USD 47.67 billion).

FDI equity inflow received during F.Y. 2020-21 (April to November 2020) is USD 43.85 billion. It is also the highest ever for the first eight months of a financial year and 37% more compared to the first eight months of 2019-20 (USD 32.11 billion), the data revealed. FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India. It has been the endeavour of the government to put in place an enabling and investor-friendly FDI policy, the Commerce Ministry said.

The intent all this while has been to make the FDI policy more investor-friendly and remove the policy bottlenecks that have been hindering the investment inflows into the country. The steps taken in this direction have borne fruit, as is evident from the ever-increasing volumes of FDI inflows being received into the country, it said. Measures taken by the Government on the FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. The following trends in India's Foreign Direct Investment are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors. (ANI)

