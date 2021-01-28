Discount supermarket Lidl GB made 13.6 mln stg loss in 2019-20

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl on Thursday reported an after-tax loss of 13.6 million pounds ($18.6 million) for its 2019-20 year, which it said reflected investment in the business.

Lidl GB said revenue totaled 6.9 billion pounds and it invested 654 million pounds, including in 51 new stores and a new distribution center in Scotland.

The accounts are the first to be published following the reorganization of Lidl's UK registered entities.

