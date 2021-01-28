Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 11.2 to Rs 1,074 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in February declined by Rs 11.2 or 1.03 percent, to Rs 1,074 per 10 kg in 34,115 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for March traded lower by Rs 8.7, or 0.81 percent, at Rs 1,067 per 10 kg in 15,700 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)