Left Menu

European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street selloff

European stocks hit a near one-month low on Thursday following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October on concerns about high valuations, with investors also growing wary about a rise in more contagious coronavirus variants. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1% by 0812 GMT, turning negative for the year, while major regional bourses like Germany's DAX and France CAC 40 slid further into the red and UK's FTSE 100 held on to slim gains for the year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:51 IST
European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street selloff
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

European stocks hit a near one-month low on Thursday following Wall Street's worst sell-off since October on concerns about high valuations, with investors also growing wary about a rise in more contagious coronavirus variants.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1% by 0812 GMT, turning negative for the year, while major regional bourses like Germany's DAX and France CAC 40 slid further into the red and UK's FTSE 100 held on to slim gains for the year. Investors looked past strong earnings from Apple and Facebook overnight as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to stick to loose monetary policy as worries about slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and more curbs in Europe weighed on the mood.

Germany is preparing entry restrictions for travellers from Britain, Brazil and South Africa, while its health minister expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April. Miners, technology, oil & gas and were the biggest decliners among sectors - falling between 1.5% and 1.6%.

Diageo jumped 4% after the world's largest spirits maker reported a surprise rise in underlying net sales growth in the first half of the year, helped by strong U.S. demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No review into workers' rights, says UK business minister

Britain will no longer hold a review into workers rights, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said, reiterating that the government will not water down employment protections but instead will look at raising them post-Brexit. Earlier this mont...

Olympics-Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games

Australia aims to vaccinate its Olympians against COVID-19 before they head to the Tokyo Games, federal sport minister Richard Colbeck has said.Advice from the body coordinating the vaccination rollout plan suggested that athletes would lik...

Kiara Advani ups the glamour quotient in red pantsuit

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is known for setting new style statements, took social media by storm on Thursday with a drop-dead gorgeous video of herself from a recent photoshoot. The Kabir Singh actor is seen channelising her inner bo...

16 Oppn parties to boycott president's address to Parliament

A total of 16 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the presidents address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021