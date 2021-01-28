Left Menu

Radico Khaitan Q3 net profit jumps 41 pc to Rs 84.08 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:03 IST
Liquor maker Radico Khaitan on Thursday reported a 40.75 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 84.08 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.74 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total income stood at Rs 2,973.73 crore for the quarter under review, up 17.69 per cent, as against Rs 2,526.65 crore for the same period year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.

Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said: ''While most of our top markets have returned to growth in Q3 FY2021, industry performance is dispersed with a few large states still under pressure. We have seen month-on-month improvement in the industry performance during the last quarter and reported our highest ever monthly volumes during December 2020''.

Shares of Radico Khaitan were trading 0.93 per cent lower at Rs 493.60 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

