Transnet National Ports Authority relocates head office to Ngqura

With the establishment of the Coega Project as far back as 1999, the Port of Ngqura has added tremendous value to the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) due to its strategic location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:16 IST
Vilakazi said the Transhipment Hub has proven to be successful in other countries like at the Port of Singapore.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC), developer and operator of the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has welcomed the move by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to relocate its head office to the Port of Ngqura.

"It's a much-welcomed move and one the CDC looks forward to with keen interest bearing in mind the symbiotic economic enabling relationship the CDC and Port of Ngqura have enjoyed over a long period of time," CDC Unit Head of Marketing, Brand and Communications, Dr Ayanda Vilakazi said on Wednesday.

He said the decision of the TNPA shows the commitment to be closer to clients, ensure the unblocking of projects, and facilitate further the competitiveness of ports, impacting positively on the various port users.

"TNPA provides the assurance that there are adequate, affordable, equitable and efficient port services and facilities available to the users of the ports. In addition, TNPA provides high levels of service and increasing efficiency for a growing customer base, enhancing South Africa's global competitiveness and facilitating the expansion of the South African economy through socially and environmentally sustainable port development," Vilakazi said.

With the establishment of the Coega Project as far back as 1999, the Port of Ngqura has added tremendous value to the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) due to its strategic location.

The CDC said the relocation of the head office, to Port of Ngqura is a critical enabler in tapping into the raw potential of the Eastern Cape economy, its role in improving the overall competitiveness of South Africa, and unlock opportunities in the coastal regions, further realising the country's strategy on the Oceans Economy.

The Coega SEZ sees itself as a crucial linkage to the Port of Ngqura, and the ground experience will be of benefit to the rest of the TNPA staff located here, as part of ongoing programmes to improve the competitiveness of South African ports.

"It is worth mentioning that there are various national strategic projects on which we are already collaborating with the TNPA, including the proposed Gas to Power Programme, following a declaration by the national government that the CDC will be the location for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) through the allocation of 1000MW. The Port of Ngqura is required to play a pivotal role in laying the groundwork in preparing for the project," Vilakazi said.

Moreover, the CDC is particularly keen to advance the Coega SEZ's Transhipment-Hub strategy, with Zone 1 (back of Port operations) set aside as a maritime and logistics area that is integrated with the deep-water Port of Ngqura.

Vilakazi said the Transhipment Hub has proven to be successful in other countries like at the Port of Singapore.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

