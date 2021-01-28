Left Menu

Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:18 IST
Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday erased all its early losses and closed with a gain of over 6 per cent as non-performing assets eased in the December quarter.

Defying a weak opening where the stock dipped 2.35 per cent to Rs 617 on the BSE, shares of Axis Bank bounced back and closed at Rs 670.85, a jump of 6.16 per cent. During the day, it zoomed 6.72 per cent to Rs 674.40.

On the NSE, it opened lower and declined 2.54 per cent to Rs 616. In a similar trend, it bounced back as the trade progressed and closed at Rs 667.10, a gain of 5.54 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 22.15 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 6.43 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 36.4 per cent decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,116.60 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,757 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total income during the quarter under review slipped to Rs 19,274.39 crore as against Rs 19,494.87 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

''Reported profits after tax for the quarter are adversely impacted to the extent of Rs 1,050 crores on account of prudent expenses and provisioning charges during the quarter,'' it said.

However, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) eased to 3.44 per cent of the gross advances, from 5 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs also improved to 0.74 per cent of the net advances as on December from 2.09 per cent by the end of December 2019.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Guv lauds govt for "achievements" amid COVID-19, Cong stages protest

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday lauded the state administration over itsachievements amid the COVID pandemic, in his address to thejoint sitting of the Legislature, where the Congress staged asymbolic protest alleging neglect of...

Axis Bank shares bounce back; jump over 6 pc at close of trade

Shares of Axis Bank on Thursday erased all its early losses and closed with a gain of over 6 per cent as non-performing assets eased in the December quarter.Defying a weak opening where the stock dipped 2.35 per cent to Rs 617 on the BSE, s...

Man tries to immolate self, family to save ‘graveyard’ land in UP

In a desperate effort to save a piece of graveyard land, a man on Thursday tried to immolate himself, his wife and six children in Moosa Nagar area of Kanpur Dehat, police said.The man, identified as Gulfam 35, said he was forced to take th...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barca out for revenge against Super Cup conquerors Bilbao

Barcelonas players face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday with revenge on their minds after losing to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final almost two weeks ago.After inflicting Barcas only defeat in their past 13 matches in all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021