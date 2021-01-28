Left Menu

Civil protection in Greece to tackle COVID-19 to be transformed under EIB loan

 The programme, to be implemented over the next 5 years, will completely restructure civil protection in Greece enabling a quicker response, strengthened local preparedness and coordination and better supply of personnel and equipment. 

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:29 IST
Civil protection in Greece to tackle COVID-19 to be transformed under EIB loan
 The programme, to be implemented over the next 5 years, will completely restructure civil protection in Greece enabling a quicker response, strengthened local preparedness and coordination and better supply of personnel and equipment.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Refugees)

Civil protection across Greece to better tackle COVID-19 and reduce the loss of life through natural disasters will be transformed under a new EUR 595 million European Investment Bank loan formally agreed earlier today. Long-term financing and shared technical best-practice will help to transform disaster prevention and response to pandemics and natural disasters including floods, forest fires and earthquakes in all 13 Greek regions.

The expected impact and broad scope of the first-ever EIB support to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection were highlighted by Christos Staikouras, Finance Minister of the Hellenic Republic and Governor of the European Investment Bank, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Chardalias and Christian Kettel Thomsen, EIB Vice President responsible for Greece during a virtual announcement earlier today.

"The protection of human life from natural disasters and pandemics is a constant top priority for Greece and has become even more crucial after last year's challenges due to severe weather phenomena and COVID-19 pandemic. Today's important new agreement with the European Investment Bank will transform civil protection across Greece and help achieve this goal. The European Investment Bank is a key partner of Greece and the new EUR 595 million loan agreed today, following the systematic, hard work done by the Greek Civil Protection and rapid EIB approval, demonstrates how the EIB is supporting visionary investment to fortify Greece against natural disasters, extreme weather and pandemics." said Christos Staikouras, Minister of Finance of the Hellenic Republic and Governor of the European Investment Bank.

"Pandemics and natural disaster can occur at any time and invest are crucial to save lives and ensure a quicker and more effective response when disaster strikes. The first-ever European Investment Bank support for the General Secretariat for Civil Protection will accelerate priority projects and procurement of essential equipment across Greece and enable the whole country to help tackle future fires, floods, earthquakes and pandemics. Fires and floods that have taken a heavy toll in recent years and the impact of COVID-19 have shown how disaster prevention, rapid response and availability of specialist equipment is essential. This new EUR 595 million long-term financings will accelerate investment to improve environmental protection, disaster management and response to public health emergencies and will allow an even better preparedness of the Civil Protection mechanism," said Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Chardalias.

"Extreme weather, fires, earthquakes and COVID-19 have led to unexpected loss of life and show the importance of ensuring that professional and effective help can arrive quickly. Over recent months technical and financial experts from Greece and the European Investment Bank have outlined projects across Greece where disaster preparedness can be improved through unlocking new investment. The European Investment Bank is pleased to agree our largest ever support for civil protection in Europe through our first-ever loan with the Ministry of Citizen Protection. Lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic and best practice identified by this scheme will help to save lives in Greece and strengthen the future best practice of civil protection across Europe." said Christian Kettel Thomsen, European Investment Bank Vice President responsible for Greece.

The new initiative, representing the largest ever targeted support for civil protection in Europe backed by the European Investment Bank, will provide mobile field hospitals, firefighting and medical evacuation aircraft, helicopters, drones and rescue equipment key to reduce the loss of lives following natural disasters like fires, earthquakes and floods.

The programme, to be implemented over the next 5 years, will completely restructure civil protection in Greece enabling a quicker response, strengthened local preparedness and coordination and better supply of personnel and equipment.

Strengthening civil protection across Greece

The new investment includes the provision of new equipment for use by the Hellenic Fire Service in the event of natural disasters, including helicopters and aircraft to fight wildfires and evacuate medical emergencies.

Local disaster prevention, preparedness and response will be transformed by the creation of 13 regional civil protection teams and new communications networks and IT systems for use across the country.

Ensuring best practice in disaster prevention

Experts from the Greek government and the European Investment Bank will work together during the implementation of the new initiative to use best-practice from across Europe and to further strengthen future disaster prevention investment across Europe.

Improving civil protection cooperation in Europe

The new investment will improve European coordination of civil protection and disaster response. New specialist equipment can be used to help other countries in times of need under the new European Union RescEU civil protection mechanism.

This enables firefighting planes and helicopters, medical evacuation planes, as well as a stockpile of medical equipment and field hospitals from EU member states to be used to respond to health emergencies.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barca out for revenge against Super Cup conquerors Bilbao

Barcelonas players face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday with revenge on their minds after losing to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final almost two weeks ago.After inflicting Barcas only defeat in their past 13 matches in all...

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Europes vaccine row escalatesEuropes fight to secure COVID-19 vaccine supplies sharpened on Thursday when Britain demanded that it receive all the shots it had paid for after the E...

ANALYSIS-Missing rail link, underused port: EU's uphill battle to spend recovery billions

In 2016, the agency set up to ensure European Union funds are spent properly complained that the southern Italian port of Taranto was heavily underused despite millions of euros of the blocs money thrown at it.Five years later, as European ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021