Karnataka Guv lauds govt for "achievements" amid COVID-19, Cong stages protest

Karnataka Governor VajubhaiVala on Thursday lauded the state administration over its''achievements'' amid the COVID pandemic, in his address to thejoint sitting of the Legislature, where the Congress staged asymbolic protest alleging neglect of northern districts.

As the Governor began his customary address,Congress legislators led by their leader Siddaramaiah rose upholding placards for a couple of minutes, before they sat downand listened to the speech peacefully until completion.

In the placards, Congress MLAs accused thegovernment of neglecting North Karnataka by not holding alegislature session in the border district of Belagavi, andnot providing adequate funds or relief to flood affected partsof the region.

Legislature session is generally held once a year atSuvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, modelled on the VidhanaSoudha, the state secretariat in Bengaluru.

The Governor in his address said his government hastried its best to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19.

''We have used the crisis as an opportunity, to buildon our strengths, to create additional health infrastructureand enhance production capacity (of medical equipment).'' ''Despite the challenges and the hardships imposed bythe pandemic, the achievements of my government arenoteworthy,'' he said.

Stating that Karnataka ranks number one in IndiaInnovation Index, second in milk production, fourth in publicaffairs index, sixth in SDG India Index, Vala said ''wecontribute 8 per cent to the GDP of India and 40 per cent tocountry's IT exports.'' Listing out the various achievements, initiatives andreform measures undertaken by the state government likesimplification of labour laws and land reforms besidesunveiling of the new industrial policy, the Governor said, ''Mygovernment has approved 366 projects with an investmentpotential of Rs 53,295 crore, aimed at generating 1.54 lakhjobs during this year.'' The government has declared a war on drugs,considering its adverse impact on society, especiallyyoungsters, he said, pointing out that 4,066 cases wereregistered and norcotics worth Rs 34 crore seized.

He also said the Fire force in the state had saved2,051 human lives and Rs 482 crore worth public and privateproperties, adding that the government has approved purchaseof Aerial Ladder Platform of 90 metre height costing Rs 25crore.

''This will be the tallest ladder in the country forfire fighting and rescue operations.'' Highlighting the government's handling of the floodsituation in the state, the Governor said, in total Rs 1,345crore has been released for flood relief.

He further said despite the current challenges, thegovernment has collected Rs 30,467 crore through commercialtaxes and Rs 16,788 crore through excise department to ensuresmooth funding of development programmes of the state.

Leader of opposition in the assembly, Siddaramaiahsaid the Congress raised strong objection to the content ofthe speech delivered by the Governor as the BJP government is''trying to mislead the public through their false narratives''.

Attacking the government, in a series of tweets, healleged CM Yediyurappa has not passed the test by anyyardstick and that he has misused the Governor to mislead thepublic and hide the inefficiencies of the government.

''Yediyurappa has missed an opportunity to add in theGovernor's speech about his efforts to topple the coalitiongovernment, hijack opposition MLAs, circus to save hisgovernment, corruption of his sons and ministers, and hisapathy towards people of Karnataka,'' Siddaramaiah added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)