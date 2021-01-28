Left Menu

AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract - FAZ

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:37 IST
Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca is prepared to publish the delivery contract it has with the European Union and aims on Friday to make proposals to the European Commission on which sensitive parts to black out, the Frankfurter Allgemeine reported.

The newspaper quoted a European Union source as saying that while AstraZeneca would not be able to deliver the 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected for the first quarter, volumes should significantly exceed the 31 million doses that had earlier been reported.

The report follows days of recriminations between the drugmaker and European capitals after it emerged that AstraZeneca would not be able to fulfill promised delivery targets.

