Left Menu

Balan Engg launches six variants of EVs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:21 IST
Balan Engg launches six variants of EVs

The city-based Balan EngineeringPrivate Limited on Thursday announced the launch of sixvariants of electric vehicles that would benefit individualsand companies focussed on cargo transport, agriculture andcivic amenities.

The EVs, unveiled by Karnataka Minister for IndustriesJagadish Shettar, were Electric Loader-Vishwas, ElectricGarbage Vehicle-Swach Rath, Electric Passenger Ricksaw-B5,Electric Sanitizing Vehicle, Electric Fumigation Vehicle andElectric Push Cart-Kamala.

These were more relevant in boosting rural economy andin large civic corporations and institutions, the companysaid, adding it will offer four years warranty on battery andmotor controller.

Balan Engineering will be engaged in the manufacture,assembly and sale of various types of electrical vehicles andhas received the licence to set up a large manufacturingfacility in Bagalkot District in the state.

At present, it has a manufacturing unit here with acapacity of about 300 to 400 vehicles a month, a companyrelease said.

The factory operations will shift to Bagalkot oncompletion of the factory in six to nine months and thefacility here will be converted into a city service centre.

Speaking at the launch, company Director Balakrishnan Nsaid, We have acquired 25 acres of land for setting up themanufacturing facility at Bagalkot and the land developmentactivities have been completed. We are awaiting financialclosures to start the construction work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO team to visit Wuhan hospitals, labs and market - tweet

Scientists led by the World Health Organization WHO plan to visit hospitals, labs and markets in the Chinese central city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO said.Field visits will include the Wuhan Institut...

Motor racing-Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60

Spanish motor racing team boss and former Minardi Formula One driver Adrian Campos, who helped compatriot and double world champion Fernando Alonso reach the top, has died aged 60.Campos Racing, who have teams in the Formula Two and Three s...

Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl to go free

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main s...

Germany recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot only for under 65s

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people aged between 18 and 64, Germanys vaccine committee recommended on Thursday, a day ahead of a decision by European regulators on whether to approve the drugmakers shot.The recommen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021