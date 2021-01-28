Balan Engg launches six variants of EVs

The city-based Balan EngineeringPrivate Limited on Thursday announced the launch of sixvariants of electric vehicles that would benefit individualsand companies focussed on cargo transport, agriculture andcivic amenities.

The EVs, unveiled by Karnataka Minister for IndustriesJagadish Shettar, were Electric Loader-Vishwas, ElectricGarbage Vehicle-Swach Rath, Electric Passenger Ricksaw-B5,Electric Sanitizing Vehicle, Electric Fumigation Vehicle andElectric Push Cart-Kamala.

These were more relevant in boosting rural economy andin large civic corporations and institutions, the companysaid, adding it will offer four years warranty on battery andmotor controller.

Balan Engineering will be engaged in the manufacture,assembly and sale of various types of electrical vehicles andhas received the licence to set up a large manufacturingfacility in Bagalkot District in the state.

At present, it has a manufacturing unit here with acapacity of about 300 to 400 vehicles a month, a companyrelease said.

The factory operations will shift to Bagalkot oncompletion of the factory in six to nine months and thefacility here will be converted into a city service centre.

Speaking at the launch, company Director Balakrishnan Nsaid, We have acquired 25 acres of land for setting up themanufacturing facility at Bagalkot and the land developmentactivities have been completed. We are awaiting financialclosures to start the construction work.

