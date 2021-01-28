Left Menu

Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit down 6 pc at Rs 26 cr

Cigniti Technologies on Thursday reported a 6.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.11 crore in the same period a year ago.The consolidated revenue from operations of the firm increased by 3.3 per cent to Rs 223.9 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 216.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.Last year, we had a concession on taxation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:45 IST
Cigniti Technologies Q3 net profit down 6 pc at Rs 26 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Cigniti Technologies on Thursday reported a 6.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 28.11 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the firm increased by 3.3 per cent to Rs 223.9 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 216.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

''Last year, we had a concession on taxation. Earlier, we were paying 5 per cent, this year we are paying 21 per cent. That is one of the reasons, the PAT (profit after tax) is on the lower side,'' Cigniti Technologies CFO Krishnan Venkatchary told PTI.

He said that the company is on track to achieve a profit of Rs 120 crore with a delta of around 2 per cent. ''We took a hit in terms of salary cut due to the pandemic and we have now reversed the payroll. We are in the process of increasing (salary) from April 1. In this quarter, we won 23 accounts and a total of 38 for the nine-month period. These are marquee logos and we are very confident that we will march ahead,'' Venkatchary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...

Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Bhandup

A fire has broken out at a godown in Mumbais Bhandup. 10 fire tenders are at the spot.No injuries have been reported so far, the fire department said. Firefighting operation underway. More details are awaited. ANIAlso Read Two minors detain...

Apprehensive over Red Ford incidents, have seen phase of terrorism, says freedom fighter Sukhdev's relative

Ashok Thapar, a relative of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, has expressed concern over the incidents at Red Fort during tractor march by farmer unions on Republic Day and said he has seen phase of terrorism in Punjab and was afraid about an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021