Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on big-tech strength, short squeeze worries ease

Shares in GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc tumbled as trading platforms including Robinhood and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in stocks that soared this week in a social media-driven trading frenzy that shook stock markets. "If it (GameStop) had kept going higher, that just means more hedge funds would have had margin calls.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:06 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on big-tech strength, short squeeze worries ease
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Thursday as mega-cap technology stocks tried to regain lost ground following a sharp sell-off after fears eased around hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze. Shares in GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc tumbled as trading platforms including Robinhood and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in stocks that soared this week in a social media-driven trading frenzy that shook stock markets.

"If it (GameStop) had kept going higher, that just means more hedge funds would have had margin calls. I think when it backed off a little bit, the market breathed a sigh of relief," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher by early afternoon trading.

Heavyweights including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc , Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc led gains, after the U.S. stock indexes suffered their worst day in three months on Wednesday. With the quarterly earnings season in full swing, market participants have now started to question whether companies including Apple Inc, Facebook and Tesla Inc could sustain their high valuations.

"Investors are digesting earnings that came out overnight and this morning, and taking a look at the fundamentals of what's going on in specific companies, as well as any outlook that can be provided to try to justify valuations," said Brian Vendig, managing executive at MJP Wealth Advisors in Westport, Connecticut. Apple reported holiday-quarter sales and profit that beat Wall Street expectations, however, shares of the iPhone maker fell 2%.

Facebook rose 0.7% on soundly beating quarterly revenue estimates, while Tesla shed 3.2% after posting disappointing fourth-quarter results and failing to provide a clear target for 2021 vehicle deliveries. A Commerce Department report showed fourth-quarter gross domestic product increased at a 4% annualized rate, in line with expectations, as the virus and lack of another spending package curtailed consumer spending.

A separate report showed 847,000 more people likely filed jobless claims last week, lower than expectations of 875,000. Concerns about slowing momentum in economic recovery due to rising coronavirus cases, heightened stock market valuations, and uneven distribution of vaccine rollouts have kept investors on edge about a pullback and increase in volatility in the near-term.

At 12:02 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 597.54 points, or 1.97%, at 30,900.71, the S&P 500 was up 69.83 points, or 1.86%, at 3,820.60, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 162.39 points, or 1.22%, at 13,432.99. Among other stocks, Comcast Corp added 6.9% after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, as broadband demand continued to offset pandemic-related weakness in its theme park and filmed entertainment businesses.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 74 new highs and eight new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

South Carolina reports 2 South African variant COVID-19 cases, first in U.S.

State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday said they found two cases of COVID-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sate...

US calls on Russia, Turkey, UAE to halt Libya intervention

The United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to immediately halt their military interventions in Libya as demanded in a cease-fire agreement, and accept Libyan sovereignty as it moves to unify its gove...

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021