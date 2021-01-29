Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 03:56 IST
SpaceX valuation to hit at least $60 bln in new funding round - Business Insider

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX could be valued at a minimum of $60 billion as it finalizes a funding round expected to close in February, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The latest round is expected to price each share between $325 and $350, the report said. (https://bit.ly/39rlnoU) The report added while details of the deal are still being ironed out, it is possible that SpaceX's valuation could reach as much as $92 billion, up from a $46 billion valuation in a funding round in August.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

