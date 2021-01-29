Left Menu

Updated: 29-01-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:50 IST
TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to trade curbs: The retail trading frenzy

An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Street's professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and several other social-media darlings stocks. Coverage highlights below: LATEST NEWS > Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers > U.S. Congress to hold hearings on GameStop trading > U.S. lawmakers AOC and Ted Cruz agree on Robinhood probe > Reddit raiders swarm silver stocks as GameStop retreats > GameStop surge leaves U.S.-based mutual funds and ETFs behind > GameStop slugfest spreads to Asia > Losses top $70 bln on short positions in U.S. firms-Ortex data > GameStop dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors > GameStop fever sweeps Europe's most shorted stocks > Malaysian retail investors look to prop up medical glove shares > India's small investors rush to join GameStop frenzy

ANALYSIS > Short sellers face derision, death threats > Day traders turn social media platforms into squawk boxes > Robinhood in eye of GameStop storm > "GameStop effect" could ripple further > GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk > Costly short squeeze makes Reddit required reading > Power to the players: Wall Street levels up in Reddit rally > Retail trading frenzy sparks jitters for GameStop short-seller > 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles > Bearish GameStop options contracts fly off the shelf BREAKINGVIEWS > Breakdown: GameStop, a financial markets whodunnit > Short squeezers could end up strangling themselves > GameStop turns short-bashing debate on its head

FACTBOX > Stonks to the moon: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo > A peek into stocks swept up in GameStop retail trading frenzy > Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' swells QUOTES > GameStop retreats as Reddit rally runs into trading restrictions > No let up in short squeeze, retail frenzy forces funds to cover

TIMELINE > GameStop's 1,600% surge in retail investor vs hedge fund battle (Compiled by Aditya Soni and Sriraj Kalluvila)

