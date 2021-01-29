Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Laboratories reports Q3 net profit of Rs 27.9 cr

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 538.4 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,941.9 crore for the quarter under review, up 12.38 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:19 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories reports Q3 net profit of Rs 27.9 cr

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 538.4 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,941.9 crore for the quarter under review, up 12.38 per cent. During the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, the total revenue from operations was at Rs 4,397.1 crore, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

''We continued with our growth momentum while maintaining EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margins,'' Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-chairman and MD G V Prasad said.

Prasad said the profits were impacted due to trigger-based impairment charge taken on a few acquired products.

''We are progressing well on the phase 3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine in India. We continue to focus on enhancing our product offerings to our patients to serve them better,'' he added.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs were trading 3.07 per cent lower at Rs 4,726.60 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai blamed for virus cases abroad; questions swirl at home

After opening itself to New Years revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading the coronavirus abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-states ability to handle reported record spikes in virus cases.The gover...

Financial operations of FB, Google, Amazon regulated, RBI, Sebi tell HC

The RBI has informed the Delhi High Court that operations of techfin firms such as Facebook, Google and Amazon in Indias financial sector space are being regulated under the relevant laws and they have been permitted to function only after ...

From broker notes to memes: how the stock market went viral

Stocks only go up, concludes a video montage of televangelists, dancing Ghanaian pallbearers, and Donald Trumps personal pastor repeatedly saying she can hear the sound of victory.The tongue-in-cheek meme, designed to characterise bullish s...

Out of sight, cleaners perform critical work in COVID ICUs

Clad head to toe in protective gear, doctors and nurses cluster around the patient, fighting to keep the coronavirus-stricken man alive.Just behind them, unnoticed and unheard, a worker in the same protective gear goes about an entirely dif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021