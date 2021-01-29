Left Menu

FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:26 IST
FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021.

The Economic Survey 2020-21, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in April-June and by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter.

For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next.

GDP growth is seen expanding by 11 per cent in the 2021-22 fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK national security prevents publication of vaccine supply data - junior minister

Britain cannot publish details of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply contract because it would jeopardize national security, a junior minister said on Friday, as the European Union threatened drug companies over supply delays. Europes ...

NTPC invites EoI to set up methanol production units at its power plants

State-run power giant NTPC has invited expression of interest EoI from domestic as well as global firms for setting up methanol production units at its power plants.According to the tender document, these facilities would be set up after ne...

Expect momentum in exports to continue: Wheels India

Chennai, Jan 29 PTI Steel wheels-manufacturer WheelsIndia was able to grow reasonably during the quarter endingDecember 2020 and was expecting the momentum to continue, atop official of the company said on Friday.The TVS Group company, decl...

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 11 on Friday, touching its highest for 10 days, with traders citing a move by Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagging the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.Musk wrote simply bitcoin in his biography on the social m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021