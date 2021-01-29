OGL, EVEY receive order for 350 electric buses from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI): Electric bus manufacturerOlectra Greentech (OGL) and its sister concern Evey TransPrivate Limited (EVEY) have received the letter of award fromPune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for 350 electricbuses, the city-based MEIL group company said on Friday.

The order is under the FAME-II scheme (Faster Adoptionand Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) for supply of 350electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basisfor a period of 12 years, it said in a press release.

Evey Trans will procure these 350 electric buses fromOlectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of 7months.

The maintenance of these buses shall also beundertaken by the company during the contract period.

With these, total electric buses to be delivered byOGL against above and earlier orders are over 1,250.

''We are happy to announce that we have bagged 350electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar ParivahanMahamandal (PMPL). OGL is already operating 150 buses in Puneand with this new order, the fleet size will be 650 electricbuses, which is the highest in the country,'' said SharatChandra, CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.

''We also feel honoured to operate eco-friendly busesin the garden city and Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore.

These are the proud moments for OGL / EVEY Trans teams,'' he added.

