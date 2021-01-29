Left Menu

OGL, EVEY receive order for 350 electric buses from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:25 IST
OGL, EVEY receive order for 350 electric buses from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal
Representative Image Image Credit:

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI): Electric bus manufacturerOlectra Greentech (OGL) and its sister concern Evey TransPrivate Limited (EVEY) have received the letter of award fromPune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd for 350 electricbuses, the city-based MEIL group company said on Friday.

The order is under the FAME-II scheme (Faster Adoptionand Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) for supply of 350electric buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basisfor a period of 12 years, it said in a press release.

Evey Trans will procure these 350 electric buses fromOlectra Greentech, which shall be delivered over a period of 7months.

The maintenance of these buses shall also beundertaken by the company during the contract period.

With these, total electric buses to be delivered byOGL against above and earlier orders are over 1,250.

''We are happy to announce that we have bagged 350electric buses of 12 meters from Pune Mahanagar ParivahanMahamandal (PMPL). OGL is already operating 150 buses in Puneand with this new order, the fleet size will be 650 electricbuses, which is the highest in the country,'' said SharatChandra, CFO, Olectra Greentech Limited.

''We also feel honoured to operate eco-friendly busesin the garden city and Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore.

These are the proud moments for OGL / EVEY Trans teams,''he added.PTI GDK SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister condemns Tripoli violence

Lebanons caretaker prime minister on Friday condemned overnight violence in the city of Tripoli, where protesters angry over a strict lockdown clashed with security forces and set the municipality building on fire. Thursday was the fourth s...

CBI books 6 former IOB officials, others for misappropriation of funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against six former officials of the Indian Overseas Bank, Vijayawada and Guntur and unknown persons and public servants alleging misappropriation of depositors money. The CBI in ...

Rapid execution of infra projs even during pandemic for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prez

Demonstrating its resolve to build a strong infrastructure for a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government has executed major projects even during the pandemic and ensured their completion, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.Addressi...

Italian government bond yields slip; French, Spanish GDP better than expected

Italian government bond yields edged lower on Friday and the spread between core and riskier debt narrowed, partly because of better-than-expected economic data and a perceived lessening of Italian political risks, along with hopes for fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021