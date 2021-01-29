Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar gains as retail trading frenzy rattles investors

The dollar gained and risk-sensitive currencies fell on Friday after an assault on hedge-fund equity short positions in the United States rattled investor confidence and boosted demand for safe-haven currencies. The moves in foreign exchange markets were measured, with the dollar still within recent trading ranges, but the buying of dollars underscored that concerns about the wild swings in stock prices was felt across markets.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:31 IST
FOREX-Dollar gains as retail trading frenzy rattles investors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar gained and risk-sensitive currencies fell on Friday after an assault on hedge-fund equity short positions in the United States rattled investor confidence and boosted demand for safe-haven currencies.

The moves in foreign exchange markets were measured, with the dollar still within recent trading ranges, but the buying of dollars underscored that concerns about the wild swings in stock prices was felt across markets. The dollar has benefited from safety buying since the start of the week, when investors fretted that President Joe Biden's fiscal spending package would not be as large as the proposed $1.9 trillion.

COVID-19 vaccine rollouts globally have been running into trouble, too, adding to investor jitters. Production delays have snowballed into a spat between the European Union and drugmakers over how best to direct the limited supplies available. "We could see the greenback retain some momentum into the weekend on the back of safe-haven demand: further developments in the Robinhood story will be closely watched in this sense," ING said, referring to the brokerage popular with the retail customers taking on hedge funds.

In early London trading, the dollar index -- which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies -- rose 0.2% to 90.739 . It is up half a percent for the week. The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.2107 before German fourth-quarter GDP data due at 0900 GMT.

The dollar gained 0.4% versus the Japanese yen to 104.64 . The Swiss franc, another currency that investors often buy when nervous, was little moved versus the euro at 1.0771 .

Risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar fell. So did most emerging-market currencies also dropped. The Chinese yuan strengthened to 6.4695 yuan per dollar in offshore markets.

Te People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 100 billion yuan into the financial system on Friday, following a week of reducing liquidity, which had sparked concerns the central bank was in fact tightening monetary policy. Despite the dollar's move higher this week, most analysts are sticking to their calls it will weaken in 2021 as the new U.S. government implements massive fiscal spending while the Federal Reserve maintains its ultra-easy monetary policy.

"The overall trend does reflect these supply issues around the U.S. dollar," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. "Wide expectations of that huge issuance that's coming and the support of the Fed mean that we're looking in the medium-term for further U.S. dollar weakness."

(Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister condemns Tripoli violence

Lebanons caretaker prime minister on Friday condemned overnight violence in the city of Tripoli, where protesters angry over a strict lockdown clashed with security forces and set the municipality building on fire. Thursday was the fourth s...

CBI books 6 former IOB officials, others for misappropriation of funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against six former officials of the Indian Overseas Bank, Vijayawada and Guntur and unknown persons and public servants alleging misappropriation of depositors money. The CBI in ...

Rapid execution of infra projs even during pandemic for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prez

Demonstrating its resolve to build a strong infrastructure for a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government has executed major projects even during the pandemic and ensured their completion, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.Addressi...

Italian government bond yields slip; French, Spanish GDP better than expected

Italian government bond yields edged lower on Friday and the spread between core and riskier debt narrowed, partly because of better-than-expected economic data and a perceived lessening of Italian political risks, along with hopes for fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021