Housing.com to invest Rs 40 cr in next 15 months on advertisement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:35 IST
News Corp-backed realty portal Housing.com on Friday said it will invest around Rs 40 crore over the next 15 months on advertising campaign.

In a statement, Housing.com said it has launched new TV and digital advertising campaign, starring bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao.

''To be promoted across TV and digital media, the campaign will run for the next 15 months and it will involve a total expense of nearly Rs 40 crore across varied platforms,'' it said.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group Chief Executive Officer, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com said the adoption of technology in real estate, especially with the challenges posed by the pandemic, has made the process of finding homes for buying or renting much simpler.

Housing.com is an online property classified, while the PropTiger is into brokerage of residential properties available in primary markets.

In October last year, Australia-based REA Group Ltd increased its shareholding and acquired a controlling stake in Elara Technologies, which owns three leading realty portals Housing.com, PropTiger and Makaan.com, in a cash and equity deal estimated up to USD 70 million.

US-based News Corp too increased stake in Elara Technologies by acquiring preference shares worth USD 34.5 million. REA is also News Corp group firm.

