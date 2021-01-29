RattanIndia Power appoints Ankur Mitra as CFO

RattanIndia Power on Friday said its board has approved appointment of Ankur Mitra as its Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

The decision was taken at the company's board meeting on Thursday.

''Board...on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of Ankur Mitra as the CFO and Key Managerial Personnel of the company in place of Chandan Mishra, the interim CFO, with effect from January 29, 2021,'' a BSE filing said.

Mitra is a BE (Electric Engineering) from Barkatullah University, Bhopal with a post graduate program in Management from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He has also done a certificate course in project finance from the Indian Institute of Banking Finance, Mumbai.

He is a seasoned management professional with about 19 years of experience across business functions (Finance, Strategy, Business Development and O&M) in the infrastructure sector, the company said.

Prior to joining the company, he was Sector Finance Head in ART Special Finance.

