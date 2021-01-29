Left Menu

Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14% on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography. Musk wrote simply "#bitcoin" in his biography on the social media site.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:51 IST
Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 14% on Friday to a two-week high after Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagged the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.

Musk wrote simply "#bitcoin" in his biography on the social media site. The world's biggest cryptocurrency was up 10.2% at $36,901 as of 1005 GMT. The billionaire entrepreneur, followed by 43.8 million users on Twitter, has a record of making market-moving comments on the site.

GameStop Corp, which has been at the centre of retail trading frenzy, surged 50% on Tuesday after Musk tweeted "Gamestonk!!", along with a link to the Reddit Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group. There, supporters affectionately refer to him as "Papa Musk." "Stonks" is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media.

Bitcoin jumped over 300% last year, as bigger U.S. investors and corporations sought exposure to the cryptocurrency. It touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month. In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting "large transactions" of Tesla's balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.

"That would be a very big deal," said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday. Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.

The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was "one hell of an invention," adding that he viewed it as a "gold-like alternative asset." Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5% and 8% respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha doctor demands bribe from pregnant woman's husband, held

A 40-year-old medical officer ina rural hospital in Madha in Solapur district was apprehendedon Friday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.A 35-year-old man had rushed his...

Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally

Awarded Top Employers Global 2021 certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North AmericaBENGALURU, India, Jan. 29, 2021 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services a...

WHO mission in Wuhan to continue field work at weekend - spokeswoman

The World Health Organization mission in Wuhan is to continue its investigative work into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus over the weekend, with contacts limited to visits organised by Chinese hosts due to health restrictions, a spokesw...

Shell verdict 'exceeds all expectations', says Friends of the Earth

The Dutch court verdict on Friday that Royal Dutch Shells Nigerian subsidiary is responsible for oil spills in the Niger Delta exceeded all expectations, action group Friends of the Earth said. This is fantastic news for the environment and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021