Left Menu

India reaping 'lockdown dividend' by saving lives and livelihood: Eco Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:03 IST
India reaping 'lockdown dividend' by saving lives and livelihood: Eco Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India is reaping the ''lockdown dividend'' from the preventive measures it adopted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic indicating its willingness to take short-term pain for long-term gain, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The document also said despite the hard-hitting economic shock created by the global pandemic, India is witnessing a V-shaped recovery with a stable macroeconomic situation aided by a stable currency, comfortable current account, burgeoning forex reserves, and encouraging signs in the manufacturing sector output. ''India is reaping the 'lockdown dividend' from the brave, preventive measures adopted at the onset of the pandemic...,'' it said in the opening chapter titled 'Saving Lives and Livelihoods Amidst a Once-in-a-Century Crisis'.

Unlike Oscar Wilde's cynic, 'who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing,' India's policy response to the pandemic stemmed fundamentally from the humane principle advocated eloquently in the Mahabharata that 'Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of dharma.' ''Therefore, the 'price' paid for temporary economic restrictions in the form of temporary GDP decline is dwarfed by the 'value' placed on human life,'' said the survey.

The document further said India recognised that while GDP growth will recover from the temporary shock caused by the pandemic, human lives that are lost cannot be brought back. The response drew on epidemiological and economic research, especially those pertaining to the Spanish Flu, which highlighted that an early, intense lockdown provided a win-win strategy to save lives, and preserve livelihoods via economic recovery in the medium to long-term. ''To implement its strategy, India imposed the most stringent lockdown at the very onset of the pandemic. This enabled flattening of the pandemic curve and, thereby, provided the necessary time to ramp up the health and testing infrastructure,'' it said. Faced with enormous uncertainty, India adopted a strategy of Bayesian updating to continually calibrate its response while gradually unlocking and easing economic activity. As per the survey, India has transformed the short-term trade-off between lives and livelihoods into a win-win in the medium to long-term that saves both lives and livelihoods. By estimating the natural number of cases and deaths expected across countries based on their population, population density, demographics, tests conducted, and the health infrastructure, the survey compare these estimates with actual numbers to show that India restricted the COVID-19 spread by 37 lakh cases and saved more than 1 lakh lives. According to the document, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar have restricted the case spread the best; Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have saved the most lives; Maharashtra has under-performed the most in restricting the spread of cases and in saving lives. India was amongst the first of the countries that imposed a national lockdown when there were only 500 confirmed cases.

The stringent lockdown in India from March 25 to May 31 was necessitated by the need to break the chain of the spread of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi tweaks monthly cumulative reporting format for mutual funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked the monthly cumulative reporting format, whereby asset management companies AMCs will have to disclose about creation of segregated portfolios.From January 2021 onwards, AMCs will have to sub...

IOC profit doubles in Q3 on inventory gains

Indian Oil Corporation IOC on Friday said its December quarter net profit more than doubled to Rs 4,916.59 crore as rising oil prices yielded inventory gains and a rise in petrochemical margins.The net profit in October-December 2020 was 11...

Maha doctor demands bribe from pregnant woman's husband, held

A 40-year-old medical officer ina rural hospital in Madha in Solapur district was apprehendedon Friday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.A 35-year-old man had rushed his...

Infosys Recognised among Top Employers Globally

Awarded Top Employers Global 2021 certification in 20 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and North AmericaBENGALURU, India, Jan. 29, 2021 PRNewswire -- Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021