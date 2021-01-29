Power2SME and TiE Delhi-NCR Announce the Winners of the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Power2SME in collaboration with TiE Delhi-NCR concluded the first ever online award ceremony of the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards today, on the side-lines of Resurgence TiECon Delhi-NCR. This year marks the 7th season of the awards. Initiated in 2014, The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards are aligned with the Indian government’s call to “Make In India” and seek to applaud innovations in the manufacturing industry and encourage young innovators in the manufacturing space to hone their skills with the right resources under the right leadership so they can be positioned on a fast growth trajectory.

With Pre-screening of all online applications for each category, followed by assessment of selected applications, the final list of top 15 contestants was generated. The selection of the final winners was announced on the basis of their presentation in front of a team of Jury members, comprising business experts and industry veterans, on January 20th, 2021 and scores amalgamated from the previous rounds. The Jury evaluated each presentation on the basis of the Execution Strategy, Competitive Advantage, Management Depth, Sales & Marketing Strategy and the Financial Viability. Towards the end of presentations, the scores were tabulated to announce the winners from each category.

Mr. R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME elaborated that, “This year served as a huge setback for business not only across India but across the world. Manufacturing being among the worst hit, India’s startups have shown resilience. Given the scenario, we scouted for talent which was offering solutions relevant to the current times. We’re glad to have been able to showcase their innovative offerings and solutions. The 7th season of the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards continue to applaud the entrepreneurial spirit of India. From robotics and automation to solving crucial social issues like waste management/water management, India’s startups are building business models for the society as a whole.” Ms. GeetikaDayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi NCR expressed that “Every year we witness the bar of quality of manufacturing startups going up. It’s heartening to see startups #MakeinIndia & Make a difference through their products across sector. The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards was set up to put a spotlight on the innovative entrepreneurship of these ventures. We are glad to discover and hone young businesses in India and our continued partnership with Power2SME. The platform, has evolved over the years, and a new partner Western Digital joins us this year - making the initiative stronger & a force to reckon with.”The winners were awarded across 5 categories based on the innovative skills and the tangible impact showcased. The categories included Social Impact, Young Entrepreneur, IT Adoption & Innovation, Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and Special Jury Award.

WinnersJury membersIT Adoption & Innovation:Shobhna, Innogle Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

R Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SMEWoman Entrepreneur of the Year: Bharti Singla, Chakr InnovationYoung Entrepreneur of the Year: Harshit Rathore, Nocca RoboticsSupriaDhanda, Vice President and Country Manager-Western Digital IndiaSocial Impact:Madhukar, Innaumation Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Saurabh Rawat - Chief Operating Officer - Panasonic India appliancesJury’s Choice:Vijay Ramraju G, Organic Trends Inc Instagreen TeaSnehashish Bhattacharjee - Global CEO at Denave About Power2SMEThe first ‘Buying Club’ for SMEs in India, Power2SME, financially backed by Nandan Nilekani, Inventus Capital Partners, Kalaari Capital, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Accel Partners, began operations in 2012. Committed to empowering SMEs by increasing their profits, Power2SME focuses on reducing purchase prices for SMEs and enhancing productivity. Power2SME enables SME clients to focus on their core business of driving growth and expansion, while taking on the role of sourcing input raw materials at the most competitive price points across multiple products in categories such as Chemicals, Additives, Inks, Paints, Metals, Polymer Commodity, Polymer Engineering, etc. The company, today, has 8 offices spread across Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, amongst other, with a team of 200+ employees across India.

Power2SME works with established and trusted suppliers such as SAIL, TATA Steel, ESSAR Steel, Allied Strips, JSW, Rathi Steel, Victor Exim, Balaji Enterprise, POSCO Steel, Apollo Pipes, JSL, and many more.

About TiE Founded in 1992, TiE is a global non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. It is currently the world’s largest organization for entrepreneurs. TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last 18 years, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has emerged as one of the most valuable platforms supporting entrepreneurship, nationally. TiE has a wide range of programs including TiECon, Startup Expo, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors, TiE Institute &TiE Young Entrepreneurs.

