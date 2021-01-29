Left Menu

Sebi tweaks monthly cumulative reporting format for mutual funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked the monthly cumulative reporting format, whereby asset management companies (AMCs) will have to disclose about creation of segregated portfolios.

From January 2021 onwards, AMCs will have to submit the monthly cumulative reporting (MCR) to Sebi in the new format, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

''Pursuant to introduction of a new scheme category and to bring transparency in reporting of segregated portfolios, it has been decided to modify MCR format from January 2021 onwards,'' the regulator said.

Under the modified monthly cumulative report or MCR, AMCs will have to disclose about the number of segregated portfolios created as well as net assets under management in such segregated portfolios.

In addition, mutual funds need to disclose about the number of schemes in each segment, including open ended schemes, close ended schemes and equity oriented schemes.

Further, they need to submit information pertaining to the number of folios, funds mobilised, repurchase or redemption, net inflow or outflow, net as well as average net asset under management.

