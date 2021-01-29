Left Menu

EU Commission continues funding for European Local Energy Assistance facility

Under the new agreement, the initiative will support projects across its sustainable energy (€30 million) and sustainable transport (€5 million) portfolios.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:40 IST
EU Commission continues funding for European Local Energy Assistance facility
Reducing energy consumption is a central objective of the European Green Deal, which aims to cut the European Union’s energy needs by 32.5% by 2030. Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission has provided fresh funding to continue the work of the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) facility, implemented by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Under the new agreement, the initiative will support projects across its sustainable energy (€30 million) and sustainable transport (€5 million) portfolios. This will further stimulate investments in energy efficiency, especially in buildings, heat networks, street lighting and clean urban transport. The EIB will ensure the selection of high-quality projects and will lend its expertise to assist with their successful implementation.

Reducing energy consumption is a central objective of the European Green Deal, which aims to cut the European Union's energy needs by 32.5% by 2030. The State of the Union 2020 indicated a drive to increase this ambition, for instance via policy initiatives such as the Renovation Wave. Around 40% of all energy across the European Union is used in the building sector. The goal of the Renovation Wave is to double annual energy renovation rates in the next ten years. This ties in with ELENA's third project portfolio – sustainable residential – which aims to invigorate large-scale refurbishment of the vast housing stock. It has a dedicated €97 million budget for technical assistance to make energy efficiency more attractive to private investors.

Across its three portfolios, ELENA has established itself as the go-to support facility for both public and private sector energy efficiency projects. Its hundreds of beneficiaries include central, regional and local government authorities, energy agencies and one-stop shops, banks and other financial intermediaries, and private entities.

"Accelerating energy efficiency investments in all sectors is crucial if we want to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change," said Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President in charge of energy. "Over the past 11 years, ELENA has shown that sound technical support is important for investment mobilisation and project implementation. I warmly welcome the continued trust of the European Commission and I am confident that our experts will identify projects in which ELENA grants will make a real difference. It is joint efforts like these that pave Europe's path to a sustainable future."

European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, said: "Energy efficiency first is the guiding principle of the EU's energy policy and a central tenet of the European Green Deal: the cleanest energy is the energy we do not use. In addition to being green, investment in renovation, heating, lighting and clean transport will also bring tangible improvements to people's lives. Working with EIB and ELENA ensures that the best projects are being deployed close to the citizens."

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan’s economy to grow modestly by 2.5% in 2021, but downside risks remain

Kazakhstans economy is expected to grow modestly by 2.5 percent in 2021 and support higher growth by 3.5 percent in 2022, but significant downside risks remain due to uneven worldwide economic recovery and higher debt-related risks on the g...

GRAPHIC-Take Five: Long the Short

1THE BIG SQUEEZE In just a week, the Reddit crowd trade which squeezed out seasoned hedge funds from GameStop has gone global.Herding on the other side of bearish bets proved so profitable in GameStop and other shorted American stocks that ...

Ukraine president approves sanctions against China's Skyrizon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Friday imposing sanctions on Chinese aviation firm Skyrizon, which has sought to acquire control of the Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich, a statement said. The United States a...

Vocational courses to be rolled out for skill development of school students: Eco Survey

Vocational courses will be introduced phase-wise in schools for classes 9 to 12 to expose students to skill development avenues, as part of the Centres flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, according to the Econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021