Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Zurich | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:10 IST
Swiss drugmaker Novartis has signed an initial agreement to provide manufacturing capacity for Pfizer and Biontech's COVID-19 vaccine, a move aimed at helping boost production as supplies fall shy of demand.
"The agreement will see Novartis utilizing its aseptic manufacturing facilities at its site in Stein, Switzerland," Novartis said in a statement on Friday. "Subject to reaching a final agreement, Novartis plans to commence production in the second quarter of 2021."
