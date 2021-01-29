Left Menu

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday jumped more than 4 per cent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December.The companys stock jumped 3.91 per cent to close at Rs 586.45 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:14 IST
Sun Pharma shares jump over 4 pc after Q3 net profit zooms
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday jumped more than 4 per cent after the company reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December.

The company's stock jumped 3.91 per cent to close at Rs 586.45 on the BSE. During the trade, it gained 6.28 per cent to Rs 599.90.

On the NSE, it jumped 4.26 per cent to close at Rs 588.40.

In terms of traded volume, 9.44 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.25 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries On Friday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,852.48 crore for the quarter ended December on account of robust sales in most of its markets.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 913.52 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 8,836.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 8,154.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The board has proposed an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for the financial year 2021, the company said.

''Our Q3 performance reflects continued profitable business growth in a market that is gradually recovering from the impact of the global pandemic. Most of our businesses have done well over the third quarter last year,'' Sun Pharmaceutical Industries MD Dilip Shanghvi said. PTI SUM SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

