Left Menu

Health outcomes of states that adopted PM-JAY improved compared to those who didn't: Eco Survey

The health outcomes of the states that adopted Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana PM-JAY improved when compared to the states that did not adopt the scheme, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21.States that adopted the PM-JAY experienced greater penetration of health insurance and a reduction in infant and child mortality rates, as well as realised improved access and utilisation of family planning services, and greater awareness about HIVAIDS, it added.Across all the states, the proportion of households with health insurance increased by 54 per cent for the states that implemented PM-JAY, a scheme that was implemented in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:22 IST
Health outcomes of states that adopted PM-JAY improved compared to those who didn't: Eco Survey
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The health outcomes of the states that adopted Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) improved when compared to the states that did not adopt the scheme, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21.

States that adopted the PM-JAY experienced greater penetration of health insurance and a reduction in infant and child mortality rates, as well as realised improved access and utilisation of family planning services, and greater awareness about HIV/AIDS, it added.

Across all the states, the proportion of households with health insurance increased by 54 per cent for the states that implemented PM-JAY, a scheme that was implemented in 2018. While, this proportion fell 10 per cent in states that did not implement the scheme, the survey said.

The proportion of households that had health insurance increased in Bihar, Assam and Sikkim from 2015-16 to 2019-20 by 89 per cent while it decreased by 12 per cent over the same period in West Bengal, a state that did not implement PM-JAY, it added. According to the survey, even though only a short time has elapsed since its introduction, the effects that are identified by it underscores the potential of the programme to significantly alter the health landscape in the country, especially for the vulnerable sections. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) to provide healthcare access to the most vulnerable sections in the country was approved by the Indian government in 2018. Beneficiaries included approximately 50 crore individuals across 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families.

As per the latest annual report of PM-JAY released by the National Health Authority, 32 states and UTs have implemented the scheme and treatment worth Rs 7,490 crore has been provided. As many as 24,215 hospitals are empanelled under the scheme, the survey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt nod for resuming train services for all from Feb 1

The Maharashtra government onFriday approved resumption of suburban train services inMumbai for the general public from February 1, a stateofficial said here.A railway official said the state governmentsproposal has been conveyed to the com...

Javeria Khan to miss 1st T20I against SA due to finger injury

Skipper Javeria Khan will miss the first T20I against South Africa on Friday due to an injury in the index finger of her right hand. In her absence, Aliya Riaz will lead the team. The top-order batter had her finger dislocated during a trai...

A French woman declines COVID-19 vaccine for her sick father

Fabienne Garbos father suffers from an illness similar to Alzheimers and was eligible for a COVID-19 shot as soon as France started vaccinating care home residents. But she has not signed the consent form.Claude Garbo, 86, frequently fails ...

China launches 2nd advanced naval frigate for Pakistan

China on Friday launched the second naval missile frigate equipped with an improved radar system and long-range missiles for its all-weather ally Pakistan to help it bolster maritime defence and deterrence capabilities, according to a media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021