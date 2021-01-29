Left Menu

Nippon Paint, Choksey Chemicals form strategic partnership

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:32 IST
Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI): Nippon Paint (India) Pvt Ltd onFriday said it has inked a strategic partnership withconstruction chemicals and waterproofing materialsmanufacturer Choksey Chemicals Pvt as part of its vision toexpand its product portfolio.

Nippon Paint India, under the Nippon Paint global vision,plans to expand its portfolio beyond paint and coatings towaterproofing, architectural, flood, wood, thermal insulationand tiling coating products.

The partnership with CCPL was in congruence with theglobal vision, a press release said here.

As per the partnership with Nippon Paint, CCPL wouldmanufacture and supply select waterproofing and sealant gradesto Nippon Paint India.

Nippon Paint would support CCPL as their exclusive salesand marketing partner in the retail, building and constructionsegment, besides promoting select products under Nippon'sWALLTRON portfolio.

The partnership is expected to enhance productvisibility, distribution and sales across the country.

The technical expertise of CCPL, coupled with hi-techpaint solutions and distribution strength of Nippon Paint,would provide a timely opportunity for both the brands toexplore new markets, the release said The companies are working closely to roll out a jointretail marketing strategy, it said.

''We are happy to collaborate with Choksey Chemicals, whoare pioneers in construction and waterproofing solutions inthe country.

This is an important step in increasing Nippon Paint'sproduct offerings in India,'' Nippon Paint (Decorative),President, Mahesh Anand said.

''With the combined strength of Choksey Chemicals andNippon Paints expertise in the paint technology, we areprepared to increase our market penetration'', he added.

Mumbai-headquartered Choksey Chemicals has been offering arange of construction chemicals since 1985.

''Our partnership with Nippon Paint is yet anothermilestone in Choksey's successful track record ofcollaborating with leading brands to explore newer markets.

We are thrilled to partner with Nippon Paint India inexpanding their brand portfolio'', Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd,MD, Ankur G Choksey said.



