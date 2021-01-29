Soccer-Barca travel to Granada, Sevilla visit Almeria in Copa quarters
Barcelona will travel to Granada and Sevilla will visit second division Almeria in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals after the draw was made on Friday.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:11 IST
Barcelona will travel to Granada and Sevilla will visit second division Almeria in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals after the draw was made on Friday. Barca, who beat the Andalusian side 4-0 in La Liga earlier this month, booked their place in the last eight with a late 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in midweek.
Almeria, the only remaining side from Spain's second tier, overcame La Liga side Osasuna on penalties in the last-16 and will host Sevilla for a place in the semis. Spanish Super Cup winners and last season's Copa finalists Athletic Bilbao face an away tie at Real Betis, while the draw is completed with a Valencian regional derby as Levante take on Villarreal.
The fixtures will take place from Feb. 2-4 and are single-leg ties.
