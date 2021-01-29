Neelesh Misra to narrate CRPF's untold tales of valour through mobile app

The untold stories of bravery, sacrifice, and triumph of the country's leading security force, the CRPF, can now be heard in the voice of known storyteller Neelesh Misra and other artistes mentored by him through a smartphone application. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has partnered with Misra's Slow Content Private Limited (SCPL) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to narrate the stories through its newly launched mobile application - The Slow App. The MoU was signed by DIG, Group Centre, CRPF, SP Singh and Director, SCPL Yamini Tripathi. The pact will enable SCPL to create and disseminate the stories of valour of CRPF in form of audio narration and videos which will be made available to the countrymen through the exclusive CRPF channel on SCPL's Slow App. To mark the beginning, a story on Shaurya Chakra winner Yam Bahadur Thapa, who despite suffering bullet injuries neutralised a terrorist in the infamous Parliament Attack, was presented by the SCPL. ''CRPF is the most decorated police force in the country with 2,112 gallantry medals bestowed upon it by a thankful nation. In the selfless service of the nation, the force has also sacrificed 2,224 bravehearts who cared for the lives of their fellow countrymen more than their own,'' Director General, CRPF, AP Maheshwari said. ''Our each story brings with it the lessons of empathy, sacrifice, humanity and bravery. We are happy that with our association with Neelesh Misra, not just our valiant bravehearts, but the stories of their ever-supporting families would also be rightly told to the world,'' Maheshwari said. Misra, founder of SCPL said, every story of gallantry of CRPF personnel is inspiring and should reach the maximum people. ''There is a lot of negativity on social media and this is a revolt against negative contests and provide stories which can fill one with inspiration,'' Misra said.

''As a content creator, I feel our responsibility is to give a voice to the unheard stories. CRPF jawans have always come to people's rescue and in support of individuals across the country. We are proud to be representing CRPF with their rich and meaningful content on The Slow App,'' he said. CRPF officers and jawans will also showcase their own talents on the app in video, audio and text formats, including veterans, who are serving their communities with the same values even after retiring from the CRPF. Achievements of children of CRPF families will also be featured on the app, apart from other content that will be inspiring for viewers and listeners of all ages. CRPF is the premier and largest central armed police force of the country for internal security. It makes crucial contribution in conflict, natural disasters and peacetime. From contributing in the integration of Princely states into the country to tackling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring peaceful elections to combating guerilla warfare in Maoists infested areas, the CRPF has played a pivotal role in handling critical situations and its history is replete with innumerable sagas of bravery. According to Misra, SCPL creates video and audio content that reconnects viewers and listeners to their roots by taking them back in time with audio storytelling, celebrity interviews -- The Slow Interview and the The Slow Cafe -- that showcase budding talent along with an extensive range of customised video content for individual client requirements. Misra is an audio storyteller who has revived storytelling in the country and is constantly introducing new and socially impactful ideas that positively impact millions of people, the SCPL said.

The announcement on Friday is a step in that direction as Slow Content gears up to capture untold stories of valour and build pride for the CRPF teams across the country, it said. The CRPF channel on the app shall also include video and audio content ranging from long form video films to podcasts. The Slow App is a unique platform that will produce and promote decent, wholesome entertainment for people of different age groups and will give an opportunity to budding artistes across the country, Misra said. The app will be available for both Android and iPhone users and will have a variety of audio, visual and reading content that carry the same promise of integrity, honesty and quality that all the creative enterprises that its founder has nurtured over the past decade and more, he said.

