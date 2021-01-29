US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after J&J vaccine data

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson hurt sentiment and added to worries over a growing standoff between hedge funds and retail investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.5 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 30553.91, the S&P 500 fell 9.3 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 3778.05​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.4 points, or 0.39%, to 13284.719 at the opening bell.

