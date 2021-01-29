JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit jumps over two-folds to Rs 118.4 cr in Dec quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Friday reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.43 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, helped by improved efficiency and a rise in volume.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.84 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2020 was up 16.87 per cent to Rs 1,259.84 crore, against Rs 1,077.92 crore in the year-ago period.

The sales increase was helped by ''an increase of 19 per cent aided by significant volume increase'', it said in a statement.

The firm added that large volume and the company's concerted efforts to optimise the product mix and improve efficiency parameters enabled the company to boost its profitability. ''Lower fuel prices in the quarter also contributed in improving the working.'' JK Lakshmi Cement's total expenses were at Rs 1,136.94 crore, a rise of 11.92 per cent as against Rs 1,015.84 crore.

Share of JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday settled at Rs 317.90 on the BSE, down 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

