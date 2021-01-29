Left Menu

Kashmiri food among top three exotic cuisines of India: Sanjeev Kapoor

Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Friday termed the Kashmiri food among the top three exotic cuisines of India and said it can be added to the scenic beauty to attract more tourists to the Valley.He said he will promote Kashmiri cuisine across the world.One cannot do much without food.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:11 IST
Kashmiri food among top three exotic cuisines of India: Sanjeev Kapoor

Renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Friday termed the Kashmiri food among the top three exotic cuisines of India and said it can be added to the scenic beauty to attract more tourists to the Valley.

He said he will promote Kashmiri cuisine across the world.

''One cannot do much without food. Kashmiri food is among the top three exotic cuisines in India,” Kapoor, the host of popular cookery show 'Khana Khazana', told reporters here.

“I have tasted Kashmiri exotic food and will promote it throughout the world. There is a need of having a national campaign to promote Kashmir's delicious food,'' he said.

The famous chef is part of a 24-strong delegation from Bollywood which is on a familiarisation tour of the valley sponsored for them by the Tourism Department, Kashmir.

Representatives of various production houses expressed their desire to shoot for movies in Kashmir.

Some of the producers opined that Kashmir can easily be a shooting destination for not only domestic film industry but foreign movies as well.

Aashish Singh, who shot for Yashraj Films' Shah Rukh Khan starter 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' in Kashmir, said the valley provides a perfect backdrop for the filmmakers and has the potential of becoming the shooting destination for the world.

“We have so much potential here for filmmaking that not only Bollywood but filmmaker's from around the globe can shoot here,'' Singh said.

He said many filmmakers want to visit Kashmir and capture breathtaking visuals.

Nitin Ahuja, CEO, Producers Guild, Mumbai, said they want to revive old relations with Kashmir when the valley used to be the favourite backdrop for the filmmakers.

“We visited several locations and found them absolutely stunning. We also got overwhelming responses from the locals. The food is also amazing. The place is a complete package,” he said.

CEO of Ajay Devgun Productions Meena Ayer also praised the beauty of Kashmir, saying the valley possesses a huge scope for the film tourism which needs to be tapped.

Later, the delegation interacted with Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Niteshwar Kumar via video conferencing.

Kumar told the visiting delegation that J-K administration is making a policy which will facilitate and encourage filmmakers to shoot in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

‘Imminent’ Iran execution must be halted, urges UN human rights office

The appeal, which came a day before Javid Dehghan was due to be put to death, follows a series of at least 28 executions in December, including people from ethnic minorities, such as the Baluchi minority, to which Mr Dehghan belongs. OHCHR ...

Shahjahanpur protesters vow to continue stir till farm laws are 'repealed'

Farmers continued to protest at Shahjahanpur border in Rajasthans Alwar district on Friday, vowing to continue the agitation till the farm laws are repealed.On the same day, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal staged a walk out fr...

Govt to provide all possible help to panchayat representatives: HP CM

Expressing his governments commitment to the development of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday promised all possible help to the representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions working for providing better facilities t...

Jaishankar, US State Secy Blinken discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Antony Blinken for his appointment as US Secretary of State and also discussed ways to build further on the solid foundation of the India-US partnership. Following the telephoni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021