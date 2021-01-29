Left Menu

Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:13 IST
Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers.

Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do. "As of today, Citron Research will no longer be publishing what can be considered as short-selling reports," Left said in the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPoVv7oX3mw "The Citron narrative is going to change and have a pivot."

Short sellers typically bet against companies that they believe have outdated business models or are overvalued. Hedge funds are known for the tactic but only a handful of firms - including Citron, Jim Chanos' Kynikos Associates, Carson Block's Muddy Waters Research, and Ben Axler's Spruce Point Capital Management - specialize in it.

Left's retreat, which follows his abandonment earlier this week of the bet against GameStop, comes as funds and other investors who have shorted U.S. stocks face the prospect of tens of billions of losses on the trades. Melvin Capital, a $13 billion hedge fund, on Monday received a financial lifeline of nearly $3 billion from Citadel and Point72 Asset Management after being crippled by short bets that went the other way.

PULLING THE PLUG Left had said earlier this month that he had shorted GameStop with its share price at around $40, expecting it to halve in value.

On Friday, he reiterated his conviction that GameStop was a dying business and its stock price would fall sharply in the future. "If you choose to buy GameStop here, it's caveat emptor. You know what we think about their business model. It's on you," Left said.

Citron's most famous short positions include those against companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, which led to shares of those companies collapsing. "When we started Citron, it was to be against the establishment, but now we've actually become the establishment," Left said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

‘Imminent’ Iran execution must be halted, urges UN human rights office

The appeal, which came a day before Javid Dehghan was due to be put to death, follows a series of at least 28 executions in December, including people from ethnic minorities, such as the Baluchi minority, to which Mr Dehghan belongs. OHCHR ...

Shahjahanpur protesters vow to continue stir till farm laws are 'repealed'

Farmers continued to protest at Shahjahanpur border in Rajasthans Alwar district on Friday, vowing to continue the agitation till the farm laws are repealed.On the same day, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal staged a walk out fr...

Govt to provide all possible help to panchayat representatives: HP CM

Expressing his governments commitment to the development of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday promised all possible help to the representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions working for providing better facilities t...

Jaishankar, US State Secy Blinken discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Antony Blinken for his appointment as US Secretary of State and also discussed ways to build further on the solid foundation of the India-US partnership. Following the telephoni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021