Eco Survey captures India's fight against COVID-19, its strong economic fundamentals: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament earlier in the day, captures India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its strong economic fundamentals.

It emphasises on the huge potential for economic growth, the importance of further scaling up innovation and the way ahead in key areas like health, he said in a tweet.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

It said India's economy is likely to grow by 11 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1 as a vaccine drive and rebound in consumer demand help it emerge from the carnage inflicted by a strict coronavirus lockdown.

The rebound will follow an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the current financial year ending March 31, the document, an annual report card of the economy, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

