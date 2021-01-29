Left Menu

Colombia reports almost 700 migrants stranded in Caribbean region

Some 700 migrants bound for the United States are stranded on a Caribbean beach in Colombia because the South American country's borders remain closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the migration agency said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:56 IST
Colombia reports almost 700 migrants stranded in Caribbean region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Some 700 migrants bound for the United States are stranded on a Caribbean beach in Colombia because the South American country's borders remain closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the migration agency said on Friday. The migrants are stuck on beaches in Necocli, a municipality in Colombia's Antioquia province, from where they hope to pass through the dangerous Darian Gap towards Panama and then north towards the United States, said migration agency director Juan Francisco Espinosa.

The stranded migrants include some 647 Haitian nationals, as well as 23 Cubans, and 19 migrants from African countries, he said. Just in the last week more than 500 migrants have arrived in Necocli, demanding they be allowed to travel to Panama.

"This isn't possible because there is a presidential order to close the borders and additionally Panama has also closed its borders," Espinosa said, adding that migrants will receive humanitarian aid while border controls with Ecuador will be stepped up to prevent more immigrants from entering Colombia. Colombia has closed its land and river borders since March 2020, a measure it will keep in place until at least March 1. It deported some 3,800 illegal migrants last year, the majority from Haiti, according to agency statistics.

Migrants from Cuba, African and Asian countries are also detained in Colombia as they look to travel to the United States with help from people-trafficking networks. At the start of January four Haitians - a man, a pregnant woman and two children - drowned after their vessel shipwrecked between Necocli and Capurgana, a Colombian Caribbean resort from where they intended to travel to Panama.

Migration authorities, with help from the military and police, captured 198 people traffickers in recent months and dismantled 60 trafficking networks, Espinosa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. condemns Iran execution spree, worried about minorities

The United Nations human rights office on Friday condemned an alleged spree of 28 executions in Iran, including several prisoners from minority groups, and called on Tehran to halt the hanging of an ethnic Baluchi man. Iran has often faced ...

Empty halls, cancelled shots: France's COVID vaccine rollout falters

Renaud Georges was days from receiving his first coronavirus vaccine shot, an injection he hoped would allow him to hug his grandchildren for the first time in months. Then he received a text message informing him the appointment was cancel...

EU Commission gives final approval to Astrazeneca vaccine

The European Commission gave approval on Friday for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the final step to allowing Europe to use it across the continent.I expect the company to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed, ...

Over half of Moscow residents have had coronavirus - TASS cites mayor

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that over a half of Moscow residents have already had coronavirus, TASS news agency reported citing his interview for Rossiya 1 TV channel.Over a half of Moscow have had it, Sobyanin was quoted as saying....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021